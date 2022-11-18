Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 24,400 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

