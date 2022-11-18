SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKYW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $878.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

About SkyWest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 739.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in SkyWest by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.