SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SKYW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.
SkyWest Price Performance
SkyWest stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $878.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWest (SKYW)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.