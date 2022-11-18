Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 503.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 35.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 60.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 17.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 678,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.44. 2,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,007. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

