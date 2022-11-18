Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 1,716 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 1,716 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $20,214.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,034,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,184,442.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Derek Andersen sold 374 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,001.80.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80.
Snap Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE SNAP opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
