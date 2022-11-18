Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of SQM opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

