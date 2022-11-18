Societe Generale Increases Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Price Target to €40.00

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €36.00 ($37.11) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $15.12 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

