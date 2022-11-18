SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Shares Down 4.8%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 1,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.
