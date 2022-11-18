SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60. Approximately 596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.41% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

