Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,765 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1,031.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $341.91. 31,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.98 and a 200 day moving average of $328.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

