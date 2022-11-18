Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $4.94 on Friday, hitting $477.71. 30,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

