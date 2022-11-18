Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DUK stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

