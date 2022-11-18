Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,093 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $61.17. 127,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,488,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

