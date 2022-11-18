Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,154 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

