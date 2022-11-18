Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp makes up 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,429. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

