Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,975 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.25. 53,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,238. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
