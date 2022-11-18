Songbird (SGB) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $126.68 million and $852,048.98 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

About Songbird

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

