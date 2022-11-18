Sonya Huen Rogerson Buys 2,600 Shares of Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Sonya Huen Rogerson purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,060 ($9,471.21).

Sonya Huen Rogerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Asia Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Sonya Huen Rogerson acquired 1,600 shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £4,592 ($5,396.00).

Invesco Asia Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:IAT traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 311 ($3.65). 60,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.54. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 279.06 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 371 ($4.36). The firm has a market cap of £207.91 million and a P/E ratio of 474.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Invesco Asia Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Invesco Asia Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.