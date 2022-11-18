Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Posts Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

Southern Banc Stock Performance

Shares of SRNN stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern Banc has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Get Southern Banc alerts:

Southern Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.