Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Posts Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.
Southern Banc Stock Performance
Shares of SRNN stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern Banc has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
Southern Banc Company Profile
