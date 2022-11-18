S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $378.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $378.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $388.69.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $344.54. 13,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.