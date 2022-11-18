Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 76,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,514. Spark Networks has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

