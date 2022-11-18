Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.08. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

