SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.97. 79,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average of $163.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

