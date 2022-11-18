SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.22. 68,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

