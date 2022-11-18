SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.68% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $30,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

XME opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

