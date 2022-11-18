Spell Token Market Cap Tops $70.92 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $70.92 million and $13.83 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00570525 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.20 or 0.29716972 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,598,704,562 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

