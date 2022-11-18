Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,770. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

