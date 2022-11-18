SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.00

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 53.66 ($0.63), with a volume of 1651266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.61).

SRT Marine Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.62. The company has a market capitalization of £96.94 million and a P/E ratio of -15.15.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

