Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) CFO Sells $424,038.40 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,423,000 after buying an additional 1,611,273 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $160,712,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

