Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Stantec from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of STN opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 45.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

