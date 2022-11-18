Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$79.00 at TD Securities

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STN. ATB Capital increased their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.50.

STN stock opened at C$65.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.85. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

