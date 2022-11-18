Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Issue $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 145.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 167.9%.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

