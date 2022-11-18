Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

