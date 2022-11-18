Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $65.63 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Steem has a market capitalization of $65.63 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,653.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000506 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00376748 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025395 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00116964 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00795069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00626149 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006042 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00237735 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
