Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.51 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $65.51 million and $4.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,697.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00375928 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025261 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00117102 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00790159 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00627316 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001391 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00231787 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
