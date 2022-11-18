Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$45.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.98.

STLC stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.62. 25,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

