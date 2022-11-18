Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells $394,837.40 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $394,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,027.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20.

Stem Price Performance

STEM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 2,146,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.09. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stem during the third quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stem by 38.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Stem during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

