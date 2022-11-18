Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nordic American Tankers Call Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,548 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the average daily volume of 3,608 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 127,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,619. The firm has a market cap of $713.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.