StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CECE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock has a market cap of $401.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

