StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

