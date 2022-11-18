StockNews.com Lowers HEICO (NYSE:HEI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of HEI opened at $160.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.61.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in HEICO by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

