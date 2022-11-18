StockNews.com Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Insider Activity

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

