StockNews.com Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

