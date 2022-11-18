StockNews.com Lowers Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Sell

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 2.7 %

WD traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 103,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,898. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,364 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 633.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

