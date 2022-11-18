StockNews.com Lowers Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Sell

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 2.7 %
WD traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 103,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,898. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.
