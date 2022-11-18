StockNews.com Upgrades Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
FMNB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Farmers National Banc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Farmers National Banc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Farmers National Banc Trading Up 1.4 %
FMNB opened at $14.82 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.
Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.