StockNews.com Upgrades Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

FMNB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Farmers National Banc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Farmers National Banc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 1.4 %

FMNB opened at $14.82 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

