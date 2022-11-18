StockNews.com Upgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Hold

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,046. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gogo by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,513 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its position in Gogo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,263,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

