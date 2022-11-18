StockNews.com Upgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Hold

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Gogo Stock Performance
Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,046. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogo (GOGO)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.