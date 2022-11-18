STP (STPT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.19 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $49.13 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,578.49 or 1.00012247 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010814 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021412 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00237870 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

