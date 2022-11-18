Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $25.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after buying an additional 408,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 215.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 141,569 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1,509.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 452,688 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 13.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 567,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 66,237 shares during the period.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

