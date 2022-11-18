Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $25.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Stratasys Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.