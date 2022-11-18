Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after buying an additional 554,963 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,524,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 513,648 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,509.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 452,688 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after buying an additional 408,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,325,000.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

