Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after buying an additional 554,963 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,524,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 513,648 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,509.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 452,688 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after buying an additional 408,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,325,000.
Stratasys Stock Performance
Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.