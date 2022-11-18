Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 1,029 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.66. 88,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.