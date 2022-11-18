Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 230 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 4.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,265,662. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $269.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

